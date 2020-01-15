OU women's basketball: Sooners seek third-straight win against West Virginia

Following a decisive home victory over Iowa State on Saturday, the Sooners (9-6, 2-1 Big 12) hit the road at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday for a match against No. 17 West Virginia, looking to garner their third straight victory.
OU was missing one of its key leaders, junior guard Ana Llanusa, on Saturday against the Cyclones.
“She has some back spasms,” said head coach Sherri Coale after the game. “We wanted to get through the day without using her if we possibly could. I expect her to be ready for (West Virginia).”
Despite Llanusa’s absence, the Sooners remained in control for most of the game, eventually cruising to an 81-72 win.
Gameday in Morgantown!🆚 No. 17 @WVUWBB📍 Morgantown, W.V.⏰ 6 p.m. CT🏟 WVU Coliseum🎙 https://t.co/KY7epuYqck#OUrWay pic.twitter.com/VGQ84qvsL5— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 15, 2020
In West Virginia, the Sooners are sure to find one of their toughest opponents yet. The Mountaineers sit atop the Big 12 standings and their sole loss this season came at the hands of Creighton (12-4, 4-1 Big East).
Since falling to Creighton in Cancun, West Virginia has rattled off nine in a row.
Junior guard Kysre Gondrezick leads the Mountaineers with 17.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Senior guard Tynice Martin adds 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game to complete the dynamic scoring duo.
Martin and Gondrezick combined for 44 points in their last outing, a 68-63 victory over Texas (9-6, 1-2 Big 12).
For Oklahoma, sophomore guards Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson, along with Llanusa, will get their fair share of scoring done. The challenge for the Sooners will be containing West Virginia's explosive backcourt.
Defense has, time and time again, proven to be this Sooner squad's achilles heel. They have displayed marked improvement this season, but hitting the road to face one of the most balanced scoring duos in the conference is no small task.
If the Sooners' defense continues to hold tight down the stretch, as it has in the last two games, then they may very well waltz out of Morgantown with a win.
