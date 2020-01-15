You are the owner of this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners rout West Virginia, 73-49, for third-straight win

Taylor Robertson

Freshman guard Taylor Robertson dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Kansas State on Feb. 10.

 Emily Addington/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-6, 3-1 Big 12) defeated No. 17 West Virginia (13-1, 3-1 Big 12) Wednesday night by a score of 73-49 in Morgantown.

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson led the Sooners with 31 points. The sharpshooter finished 10-20 from the field 8-18 from 3-point range. 

With the performance, she moved into fourth all-time for three-pointers made in program history.

Sophomore guard Madi Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds.

For the second-straight game, the Sooners were without junior guard Ana Llanusa, one of the key veterans on the team. Llanusa’s absence did not seem to bother the Sooners though, as they exploded right out of the gate. 

OU took a 29-22 lead into halftime before coming out even stronger in the third quarter, outscoring the Mountaineers 25-12 in the third period. From there, the Sooners cruised the rest of the way.

OU will be back at home on Sunday to face TCU at 3 p.m. CT.

