OU women's basketball: Sooners roll Drake for third straight win

The Sooners make it three in a row
Oklahoma (7-4) defeated Drake (7-3) by a score of 93-84 Tuesday night.
Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson led the Sooners with 21 points and five rebounds. Robertson shot 5-11 from three and a perfect 6-6 from the line.
Twelve of her points, including three triples, came in the tightly contested first quarter. Robertson’s clutch shooting allowed the Sooners to keep up with Drake’s fast-firing offense early on and take a 20-17 lead after one period.
The Sooners pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-14.
Sophomore guard Tatum Veitenheimer's 10 points on perfect shooting led the way for the Sooners in the decisive second quarter.
OU took a 51-31 lead into the locker room at halftime, before cruising the rest of the way.
After dropping a pair of road games to Wichita State and Western Kentucky, the Sooners have turned things around and nabbed three solid wins in a row to finish off their non-conference home slate.
Next, they will travel to Uncasville, CT for a neutral site matchup with UConn (9-0) to round out non-conference play.
The game will be played on Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. CT. It will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
