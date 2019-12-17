OU women's basketball: Sooners roll Drake for third straight win

Taylor Robertson

Then-freshman guard Taylor Robertson moves down the court in the game against TCU Mar. 2.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily\

The Sooners make it three in a row

Oklahoma (7-4) defeated Drake (7-3) by a score of 93-84 Tuesday night.

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson led the Sooners with 21 points and five rebounds. Robertson shot 5-11 from three and a perfect 6-6 from the line. 

Twelve of her points, including three triples, came in the tightly contested first quarter. Robertson’s clutch shooting allowed the Sooners to keep up with Drake’s fast-firing offense early on and take a 20-17 lead after one period.

The Sooners pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-14.

Sophomore guard Tatum Veitenheimer's 10 points on perfect shooting led the way for the Sooners in the decisive second quarter. 

OU took a 51-31 lead into the locker room at halftime, before cruising the rest of the way.

After dropping a pair of road games to Wichita State and Western Kentucky, the Sooners have turned things around and nabbed three solid wins in a row to finish off their non-conference home slate.

Next, they will travel to Uncasville, CT for a neutral site matchup with UConn (9-0) to round out non-conference play. 

The game will be played on Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. CT. It will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

