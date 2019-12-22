You are the owner of this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners lose to UConn, 97-53

Taylor Robertson

Freshman guard Taylor Robertson moves down the court in the game against TCU March 2.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma lost by a score of 97-53  to No.2 UConn (10-0) on Saturday afternoon in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Sooners (7-5) started the first quarter cold and faced a quick 7-0 deficit, but made the game close entering the second with an 11-15 score. But the Huskies proved why they are one of the nation's top program's, as they dominated the rest of the way and won each of the final three quarters by at least nine points.

The Huskies had five different players score in double figures, with forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa leading all scorers with 27 points.

On the other hand, only six different Sooners scored any points at all, with one of the lone bright spots being Taylor Robertson. The sophomore guard led the Sooners with 24 points on 7-14 shooting from three-point range.

Oklahoma will have a 13-day break before starting conference play, as their next game will be against No. 7 Baylor (9-1) at 4 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the Lloyd Noble Center.

I joined the Daily's sports desk in the spring of 2019 and have covered OU's wrestling, softball and football teams.

