OU women’s basketball: Sooners lose to Texas 86-76

Oklahoma (12-16, 5-11 Big 12) fell to Texas (18-10, 10-6 Big 12), 86-76, Saturday night in Austin.
In the beginning, it was a battle of the freshmen.
Sooner guard Gabby Gregory and Longhorn guard Celeste Taylor led their teams in scoring during the first half.
However, Oklahoma trailed behind Texas 39-31 at halftime. Gregory ended the game with 21 points and Taylor ended with 27.
In the third quarter, sophomore guard Taylor Robertson broke the Big 12 single-season 3-pointer record with her 123rd 3-pointer of the year.
Robertson tried to pull OU out of the hole with 10 points, but troubles on offense kept the Sooners there. The team struggled with turning the ball over 20 times and were not able to match the Longhorns’ scoring ability.
Oklahoma will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs (20-6, 11-4 Big 12) next. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.