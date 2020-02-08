You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women's basketball: Sooners lose road game to Iowa State, 63-59

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sherri Coale

OU Head Coach Sherri Coale during the game against UT Jan. 28, 2020

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma (12-11, 5-6 Big 12) lost to Iowa State (14-8, 6-5 Big 12), 63-59, on the road Saturday.

A win would’ve marked the Sooners’ fourth consecutive season sweep of Iowa State. Now, Iowa State moves to 4th place in the Big 12 over Oklahoma, which sits at 5th. 

Since the return of junior guard Ana Llanusa, OU went on a two-game win streak. Last week, Llanusa scored her 1,000th career point in a win over West Virginia. This week, she attempted to keep that momentum alive, scoring 19 points on 5-13 shooting. 

Oklahoma had a rocky start inside Hilton Coliseum trailing 38-27 in the first half and could not manage to overcome it. 

Cyclone guard and the Big 12’s top scorer, Ashley Joens, proved to be fierce competition for OU. She scored 17 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. The Sooners also had trouble with Cyclone center, Kristin Scott who scored 18 points. 

Taylor Roberton, who is second behind Joens in Big 12 scoring, tried to keep the Sooners from getting in too deep a hole, going 5-12 from the field and 2-8 from 3-point range. 

Freshman guard Gabby Gregory also got in on the action with 12 points and 8 rebounds. 

OU's next game is against Oklahoma State (12-10, 3-7 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday in LLoyd Noble Center.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments