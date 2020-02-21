OU women’s basketball: Sooners look to upset No. 2 Baylor on the road

When OU (12-13, 5-8 Big 12) travels to Waco, Texas to face No. 2 Baylor (24-1, 13-0) on Saturday, they will be looking for a much-needed resume booster.
The Sooners have been riding the NCAA tournament bubble for the past few weeks, but they can buy some serious insurance by handing Baylor its first home loss this season.
That's no small task.
In addition to a perfect conference run thus far, Baylor ranks in the top-two nationally in both field goal percentage and opponent field goal percentage. The Lady Bears also rank fifth in the country in rebounds per game.
Only one team owns a victory over Baylor this season: No. 1 South Carolina (26-1, 13-0 SEC).
Baylor features a number of talented playmakers, making their depth their most dangerous weapon. Five different Bears average at least 11 points per game. None average greater than 15.
The driving force behind Baylor’s offense is perhaps its best playmaker, graduate student guard Te'a Cooper. Cooper tallied 32 points and six rebounds when these teams met in Norman on Jan. 4.
Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson led the Sooners with 20 points in that game. During OU’s last game on Feb. 16, she broke the program record for single-season 3-pointers with her 116th triple.
Like every other Big 12 team, Baylor will make Robertson its top priority on defense. Unfortunately for her, the Lady Bears rank third in the nation in 3-point defense.
Though Robertson managed 20 points last time out against Baylor, she finished 4-14 from the field. Baylor’s defensive pressure will only be more intense this time around.
Sophomore guard Madi Williams found the most consistent success breaking through the Baylor defense. She finished with 14 points on 5-8 shooting, but her contributions were cut short due to foul trouble.
Besides Williams, OU shot 14-43 (32.6 percent). Starting guards Ana Llanusa and Gabby Gregory finished a combined 4-19 (21.1 percent).
Last time out, Baylor forced Williams out of the game, which allowed them to keep the clamps on Robertson and force OU into an offense without its two best weapons.
If Williams can play a clean game and OU’s role players step up early and often, then the Sooners may have a fighting chance at that sought-after statement win.
The game will be played at 4 p.m. CT, on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Waco, Texas.
