OU women's basketball: Sooners look to extend winning streak vs. TCU

The Sooners are on a roll.
After going into Morgantown and routing No. 17 West Virginia, 73-49, OU (10-6, 3-1 Big 12) has pushed its winning streak to three games. The upset win marked the Sooner's first 20-point victory away from home since 2010, and their second ranked win of the season.
"Winning on the road in this league is hard," head coach Sherri Coale said. "and there will be lots of teams in our league who go into Morgantown and do not win."
When they return to the Lloyd Noble Center to face TCU (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) on Sunday, they will be looking to make it four in a row.
Coale's all-time record now stands at 499-270, so they will also be looking to secure win No. 500 for her on Sunday.
TCU is off to its best start in conference play since 2015. The Horned Frogs currently sit in a three-way tie with OU and West Virginia for second place in league play, in part thanks to junior guard Lauren Heard.
Heard led the Horned Frogs with 25 points in a comeback road victory over Iowa State on Wednesday. She has scored 25 or more points in three of her last four games.
She averages 17.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, good for fourth and eighth in the Big 12, respectively.
The Horned Frogs also boast one of the best perimeter defense schemes in the conference. TCU is allowing opponents to shoot 26.9 percent from deep, good for second in the Big 12 behind only Baylor.
Meanwhile, OU is currently shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc this season, good for first in the Big 12 and third in the country, thanks in no small part to sophomore guard Taylor Robertson.
Robertson is the national leader in made threes this season with 86 and the active career leader in NCAA three-point percentage with 47.6 and made threes per game with 4.15.
She also leads the Big 12 in made threes per game this season with 5.4. The next highest mark is 2.4 by TCU’s Jaycee Bradley.
TCU's stout three-point defense vs. OU's high-potency long-range attack should make for a very exciting matchup.
The Horned Frogs are also one of the scrappiest defenses in the league. They rank second in the league in forced turnovers per game and third in steals. Senior guard Kianna Ray and Heard rank first and second in the conference in steals, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Sooners lead the league in turnovers per game with 19.8, averaging almost three more turnovers than the next highest team.
They will need to take better care of the ball if they want to succeed against TCU, who will undoubtedly make them pay for each and every turnover.
Additionally, TCU's coaching staff features a pair of former Sooners: associate coach Britney Brown played at OU from 2003-2007 and assistant coach Abi Olujawon played at OU from 2006-2010.
The game will be played at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
