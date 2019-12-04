You are the owner of this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to Western Kentucky, 74-63

Ana Llanusa

Junior guard Ana Llanusa runs down the court during the Sooners game against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 8.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-4) fell on the road to Western Kentucky (6-2) Wednesday night by a score of 74-63.

Junior guard Ana Llanusa led the Sooners with 19 points on 8-13 shooting, while also grabbing five rebounds. Sophomore guard Madi Williams added eight points and nine rebounds. 

Junior forward Raneem Elgedawy led the way for the Lady Toppers with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Oklahoma jumped out to an early lead courtesy of Llanusa’s eight first-quarter points. The Sooners finished the first quarter ahead 16-12. A back-and-forth second quarter ended with the Lady Toppers ahead 31-30. 

Western Kentucky outscored OU 25-15 in the third quarter, and the game remained out of hand for the remainder of the night.

The Sooners will host LSU at the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. 

