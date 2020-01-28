You are the owner of this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to Texas, 70-53

  • Updated
Madi Williams

Sophomore guard Madi Williams during the game against TCU Jan. 19.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Texas (14-6, 6-2 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma (10-10, 3-5), 70-53, Tuesday night at the Lloyd Nobel Center.

The Longhorns out-rebounded the Sooners, 45-32, and held OU to a season-low 3-16 from the 3-point line. 

By playing to their size advantage down low and taking away OU’s biggest strength beyond the 3-point arc, Texas was able to control the game from the beginning.

Sophomore guard Madi Williams led the Sooners with 16 points on 8-17 shooting.

Texas made a point to lock down sophomore guard Taylor Robertson, holding her to just 11 points on six shots. 

After a closely-contested first period, the Longhorns began the second quarter on a 13-0 run.

They continued to impose their will by outscoring OU, 19-8, in the second period to take a 37-23 halftime lead. Junior guard Ana Llanusa did not play for the Sooners for the sixth-straight game due to back spasms.

The Sooners will be back in action Feb. 2 when they travel to Kansas. The game will be played at noon CT in Lawrence, Kansas.

