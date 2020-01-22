OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to Texas Tech in overtime thriller

Texas Tech (12-5, 1-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma (11-7, 4-2 Big 12) Wednesday night, 89-84.
Sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr made the game-clinching, step-back 3-pointer for Texas Tech with 35 seconds remaining.
CC for the lead!!🔴#M2M | #WreckEm⚫ pic.twitter.com/IlaE91I9RI— Lady Raider WBB (@LadyRaiderWBB) January 23, 2020
Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson led the Sooners with 26 points. Sophomore guard Madi Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The Sooners were without starting guard Ana Llanusa for the fourth straight game. Llanusa is listed as day-to-day with back spasms.
After an evenly matched first quarter, the Sooners came out scorching in the second period, including 7 unanswered points to end the quarter.
OU outscored Tech 20-8 in the period to take a 39-28 lead at the half.
The Sooners worked to hold their lead for the remainder of the game, but the Lady Raiders slowly chipped away at it before eventually knotting the game at 75 and sending it to overtime.
After a back-and-forth overtime period, Texas Tech eventually jumped ahead for the last time on the clutch triple by Carr.
OU will be back in action against Kansas State on Saturday. The game will be played at 2 p.m. CT on Jan. 25 in Manhattan, Kansas.
