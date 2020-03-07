OU women’s basketball: Sooners fall to Texas Tech, 106-94, in regular-season finale

Texas Tech (18-11, 7-11 Big 12) defeated OU (12-17, 5-12) by a score of 106-94 in the teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday in Norman. With the loss, the Sooners end the regular season on an eight-game losing streak dating back to February 8.
Sophomore guard Madi Williams led the way for the Sooners with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson added 20 points.
For Texas Tech, junior guard Andrayah Adams poured in 29 points. Senior forward Brittany Brewer added 18 points and 12 rebounds while sophomore point guard Chrislyn Carr tallied 23 points and 11 assists.
Tech looked superior from the get-go, beginning the game on an 8-2 run en route to a 30-24 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Raiders pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Sooners 29-14 to take a 59-38 halftime lead. Tech cruised the rest of the way as OU never led for the entirety of the game.
The Sooners will play next in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday. OU’s opponent and game time will be announced on Sunday.
The tournament will be held at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 12-15.
