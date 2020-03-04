You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women’s basketball: Sooners fall to TCU, 96-71, losing streak reaches 7

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sherri Coale

OU Head Coach Sherri Coale paces on the sideline Feb. 5.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

TCU (20-7, 11-5 Big 12) defeated OU (12-16, 5-11) in Fort Worth on Wednesday, 97-71. The loss makes seven in a row for the Sooners. 

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson led the way for the Sooners with 18 points on 6-12 shooting. Junior guard Lauren Heard led the Horned Frogs with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

OU came out of the gate hot, leading TCU 25-23 after one period. TCU answered with a dominant second quarter, holding the Sooners to only 10 points and securing a 42-35 halftime lead.

The Horned Frogs kept their foot on the gas pedal and outscored the Sooners 29-11 during the third period, putting the game out of reach.

The Sooners will host Texas Tech for their regular-season finale on Saturday. The game will be played at 1 p.m. CT, on Saturday, March 7, in Norman.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments