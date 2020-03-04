OU women’s basketball: Sooners fall to TCU, 96-71, losing streak reaches 7

TCU (20-7, 11-5 Big 12) defeated OU (12-16, 5-11) in Fort Worth on Wednesday, 97-71. The loss makes seven in a row for the Sooners.
Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson led the way for the Sooners with 18 points on 6-12 shooting. Junior guard Lauren Heard led the Horned Frogs with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
OU came out of the gate hot, leading TCU 25-23 after one period. TCU answered with a dominant second quarter, holding the Sooners to only 10 points and securing a 42-35 halftime lead.
The Horned Frogs kept their foot on the gas pedal and outscored the Sooners 29-11 during the third period, putting the game out of reach.
The Sooners will host Texas Tech for their regular-season finale on Saturday. The game will be played at 1 p.m. CT, on Saturday, March 7, in Norman.
