OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to TCU, 82-63, at home

TCU (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) defeated the Sooners (10-7, 3-2 Big 12), 82-63, at home on Sunday.
The loss ends OU’s three-game winning streak, and moves OU into a tie with West Virginia (13-3, 3-2) for third place in the Big 12.
Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson led the Sooners with 16 points. She finished 3-12 from 3-point range and 7-7 from the free-throw line.
The game was evenly matched from the start. both teams traded blows for the entirety of the first half as neither managed to earn any breathing room.
OU took a 22-21 lead after one quarter, but a run late in the second period gave TCU a 41-39 lead going into the half.
After halftime, TCU came out of the gate firing, scoring 10 unanswered in the first three minutes. The Horned Frogs kept their distance for the remainder of the quarter, taking a 67-55 lead after three periods.
TCU continued to pull away into the fourth quarter, holding the Sooners scoreless for the first four minutes of the last period. OU managed only eight points in the final quarter.
The Sooners will be back Wednesday, Jan. 22, when they go on the road to face Texas Tech (12-4, 1-4 Big 12). The game will be played at 7 p.m. CT.
