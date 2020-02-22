OU women’s basketball: Sooners fall to No. 2 Baylor, 101-69

Baylor (25-1, 14-0 Big 12) defeated OU (12-14, 5-9), 101-69, on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Freshman guard Gabby Gregory led the Sooners with 30 points on 10-17 shooting, with a career-high five 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Nalyssa Smith led the Lady Bears with 22 points on 10-12 shooting.
Baylor came out firing, shooting 15-20 in the first quarter to take a 36-19 lead. The Lady Bears tightened down on defense in the 2nd quarter, outscoring the Sooners 27-8 to take a commanding 63-27 halftime lead.
Both teams scored 16 in the evenly-matched third quarter for a score of 79-43 entering the final period, and OU outscored Baylor 26-22 in the fourth quarter.
The Sooners will be back in action when they host Kansas at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday in the Lloyd Noble Center.
