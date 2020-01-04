You are the owner of this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to No. 6 Baylor, 77-56, in conference opener

Taylor Robertson

Then-freshman guard Taylor Robertson moves down the court in the game against TCU March 2.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma (7-6) fell to No. 6 Baylor (11-1), 77-56, on Saturday in their conference opener at home.

The Sooners haven’t beat Baylor since 2015, and with a 7-0 lead during the first quarter, Oklahoma’s chances looked promising as they came out of the gate aggressive.

However, it didn’t take long for Baylor to gain control of the court, outscoring the Sooners each quarter.

Oklahoma entered halftime down 38-23. Sooners guard Taylor Robertson was the team’s top scorer of the game, scoring 20 points and shooting 4-14 from the field.

As a team, Baylor shot 48.5 percent while Oklahoma shot 35.3 percent. The Sooners committed 25 turnovers, enabling the Bears to take advantage of offensive mistakes. The Sooners were also out-rebounded both offensively and defensively.

Oklahoma will take on Oklahoma State (10-3) next in Stillwater on Dec. 8. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.

 

