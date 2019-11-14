OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to Missouri State, 96-90, in Preseason WNIT Semifinal

The Missouri State Lady Bears (4-0) defeated the Sooners (2-1), 96-90, in the Preseason WNIT Semifinals on Thursday night.
Senior guard Alexa Willard led the way for the Lady Bears with 27 points and six rebounds.
For OU, junior guard Ana Llanusa’s 30 points marked a game-high. Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson added 22 points on 6-10 shooting from deep.
OU came out dominant, scoring 37 points and sinking seven threes in the opening quarter. Unfortunately, maintaining that energy proved difficult for the young Sooners.
Missouri State stormed back over the next two periods, eventually jumping ahead in the third quarter. They would remain ahead of the Sooners for the rest of the game.
Despite the hot shooting start, the Sooners could not overcome their defensive struggles in the second half. OU allowed 57 points on 61 percent shooting after halftime.
The Sooners will return to action against Stephen F. Austin at the Lloyd Noble Center on November 20. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
