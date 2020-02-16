OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to Kansas State, 87-85, in close home match

Oklahoma (12-13, 5-8 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (12-11, 6-6 Big 12), 87-85, Sunday afternoon in overtime at home.
Sporting hot pink jerseys to support breast cancer survivors, the Sooners looked to end their two-game losing streak. Ana Llanusa, who is one of the team’s top scorers, was injured in the first quarter and walked to the locker room on crutches.
In response, her team tried to pick up the slack the best they could.
In the first half, freshman guard Gabby Gregory got the crowd on their feet with two 3-pointers that helped the Sooners lead 37-35 at halftime. She ended the game with 20 points and was one of the top scorers of the game.
Sophomore Taylor Robertson was 4-8 from behind the arc and broke the OU single-season record with her 116th triple of the year.
However, the Sooners couldn’t seem to find the answer defensively.
Oklahoma was outsized in most of their position matchups, which led to 20 offensive rebounds for their opponent.
Wildcat center Ayoka Lee — who stands at 6-foot-5 — was a force in the paint, towering over most of the Sooners. She ended the game with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Oklahoma will travel to Waco, Texas, next to face off against No. 2 Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. CT.
