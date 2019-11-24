OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to Houston, 85-69, on road

Oklahoma (3-2) fell to Houston (3-3), 85-69, on the road Saturday.
Despite Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson combining for 40 points, the Sooners struggled to get the job done, and were only 27-68 from the field.
Trouble started early in the first quarter for Oklahoma as the Cougars held their lead throughout the entire game. What contributed highly to Houston’s success was its ability to out-rebound the Sooners on both sides of the court.
Turnovers were another hurdle Oklahoma could not overcome. For the game, they had a total of 27 compared to Houston’s 22.
The Sooners will play next at home against Abilene Christian (4-0) on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.