OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to Houston, 85-69, on road

Madi Williams

Freshman guard/forward Madi Wiliams moves down the court in the game against TCU Mar. 2.

Oklahoma (3-2) fell to Houston (3-3), 85-69, on the road Saturday.

Despite Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson combining for 40 points, the Sooners struggled to get the job done, and were only 27-68 from the field.

Trouble started early in the first quarter for Oklahoma as the Cougars held their lead throughout the entire game. What contributed highly to Houston’s success was its ability to out-rebound the Sooners on both sides of the court.

Turnovers were another hurdle Oklahoma could not overcome. For the game, they had a total of 27 compared to Houston’s 22.

The Sooners will play next at home against Abilene Christian (4-0) on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

 

