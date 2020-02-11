OU women's basketball: Sooners fall in Bedlam, 73-69

Oklahoma State (14-10, 5-7) defeated OU (12-12, 5-7 Big 12), 73-69, Tuesday night in Norman.
Junior guard Ana Llanusa led the way for the Sooners with 23 points.
Junior forward Vivian Gray led the Cowgirls with 24 points. Junior forward Natasha Mack added 23 points and 18 rebounds.
OU came out of the gate hot, jumping out to a 14-6 lead to start the game before Oklahoma State was able to settle in.
As the Cowgirls found their rhythm offensively, they began to slow the game to their pace. OSU answered with a 10-2 run to end the quarter.
The Cowgirls’ momentum continued into the second period. OSU eventually took a 29-23 lead on a 3-pointer by Gray.
From that point on, OU outscored OSU 8-3 for the remainder of the half.
The second half was much of the same, as both teams traded small runs.
Oklahoma State began to create separation toward the end of the third quarter as junior forward Natasha Mack poured in ten points during the period.
OU continued to fight the rest of the way, but never trailed by less than 4 during the final quarter. Mack’s size and Gray’s playmaking proved too much for OU to handle down the stretch.
The Sooners will be back in the Lloyd Noble Center on Sunday when they host Kansas State. The game will be played at 2 p.m. CT, on Sunday, February 16, in Norman, Ok.
