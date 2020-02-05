OU women's basketball: Sooners defeat West Virginia, 68-58

Oklahoma (12-10, 5-5 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (14-6, 4-5), 68-58, on Wednesday night in Norman. With the win, OU jumps West Virginia and moves into 4th place in the conference.
Junior guard Ana Llanusa led the way for the Sooners with 19 points on 8-12 shooting, and sophomore guard Madi Williams added 18 points and eight rebounds.
OU out-rebounded West Virginia 44-31, and won the battle on the offensive glass 13-8.
OU came out of the gate firing, thanks in part to 8 first-quarter points from Williams. The Sooners outscored West Virginia 17-11 in the first period. They continued to assert their will into the second quarter, eventually taking a 31-23 lead at halftime.
West Virginia remained close for the remainder of the game but never managed to close the gap.
During the fourth quarter, Llanusa scored her 1000th career point.
...and with this Euro-step and finish, @ana_llanusa has scored her 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣th career point!OU 59, 50 | 4:41 4Q pic.twitter.com/CZZrfMVXxq— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 6, 2020
The Sooners will be back in action when they go on the road to face Iowa State at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 8 in Ames, Iowa.
