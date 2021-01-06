OU women’s basketball: Sooners defeat Texas Tech, 75-74, on road for 1st Big 12 win

In their first conference competition since Dec. 15, the Sooners (4-5, 1-3 Big 12) beat Texas Tech (6-4, 1-3), 75-74, in a last-minute rally from behind in Lubbock, Texas Wednesday night.
Immediately down 5-0, the Sooners turned to junior guard Taylor Robertson to sink two 3-pointers within the first two minutes of the contest. Robertson positioned her squad to come back and lead the Red Raiders, 17-15, at the end of the first quarter.
Oklahoma’s defense stirred up shooting and rebounding struggles for Texas Tech in the first half, which was reflected in the Sooners generating a 40-31 advantage going into halftime.
Out of the locker room, the Red Raiders struck first with five points within the first 70 seconds of the second half. But, just like she did in the first half when Texas Tech scored a quick five points, Robertson responded with a deep 3-pointer. Despite the make, the Red Raiders later accumulated a 9-0 run and a 53-48 edge over the Sooners going into the fourth quarter.
Making a last minute effort, the Sooners tied the game up, 70-70, with just 1:21 left in the game. OU was down by as much as nine points with 4:09 left in the game, but with the help of Robertson’s success from beyond the arc, the Sooners came from behind to win.
Robertson, the Sooners’ most prolific shooter, finished the night with 24 points and seven made 3s. Behind Robertson, sophomore guard Gabby Gregory put up 16 points.
After notching its first conference win of the season, Oklahoma will turn its focus to hosting TCU at 3 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 9 on FOX Sports Oklahoma.
