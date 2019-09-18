You are the owner of this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners' conference schedule revealed

Ana Llanusa

Sophomore guard Ana Llanusa looks to pass the ball during the game against Kansas State on Feb. 10.

 Emily Addington/The Daily

The Big 12 conference revealed the conference schedule for the upcoming women's basketball season on Wednesday, completing Oklahoma's schedule. 

The Sooners open conference play on Jan. 4 with a home game against Baylor before traveling to Stillwater for the first edition of Bedlam on Jan. 8. They will face Texas at home on Jan. 28 and complete the Bedlam series in Norman on Feb. 11. They travel to Austin on Feb. 29 and complete conference play vs. Texas Tech at home on March 7. 

The Sooners are set to begin their season on Nov. 8 with a game against Prairie View A&M in the opening round of the Preseason WNIT. The Sooners will host LSU on Dec. 7 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. They will finish their non-conference slate on Dec. 22 with a neutral site game against perennial powerhouse Connecticut.

Oklahoma finished 8-22 last season, their lowest win total since head coach Sherri Coale's second season in Norman. They finished 4-14 in conference play and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

