OU women's basketball: Sooners beat Stephen F. Austin, 75-62

Oklahoma (3-1) defeated Stephen F. Austin (2-2), 75-62, on Wednesday.
Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson led the way for the Sooners with 19 points. The budding sharpshooter finished 7-10 from the field and 4-6 from three.
Last week, OU got off to a hot start but failed to execute defensively down the stretch against a tough Missouri State team. This time around, the Sooner defense came out firing and never let up. OU dominated right out of the gate, beginning the game on a 19-2 run.
The Sooners kept their foot on the gas, eventually taking a 46-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Scoring came from a variety of places during the Sooners’ hot start. Six different Sooners scored in the first half, but none surpassed double digits.
Rebounding was also crucial to OU’s run. The Sooners out-rebounded the Ladyjacks, 27-20, in the first half. Sophomore guard Madi Williams finished with 16 rebounds.
After halftime, it was a cruise to the finish for OU. Junior guard Kamryn Lemon added seven points and four rebounds in the second half, helping the Sooners coast to their third win.
The Sooners will play next at Houston (2-2) on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.
