OU women's basketball: Sooners announce 2019-20 non-conference schedule

Freshman guard Taylor Robertson moves down the court in the game against TCU Mar. 2.

The Oklahoma women’s basketball program announced the release of the 2019-20 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

The Sooners’ 14 non-conference games includes three teams who made the NCAA tournament in 2018-19: Abilene Christian, Drake and UCONN. 

As a host of the preseason WNIT, the Sooners could have as many as nine home games before conference play begins. On Dec. 7, Oklahoma will face LSU for the first time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Sooners return all five starters from last year’s squad, which was the first to miss the NCAA tournament in 19 seasons. Conference games have yet to be released.

The Sooners will begin their season at home against UCO in an exhibition game on Nov. 4.

