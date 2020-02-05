OU women’s basketball: OU announces free admission vs. West Virginia Wednesday

In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, OU announced that admission will be free for all for Wednesday’s matchup with West Virginia in the Lloyd Noble Center.
Celebrating #NGWSD #OUrWay + FREE admission for all!🆚 @WVUWBB🏟 LNC ⏰ 7 PM CT📺 @FOXSportsOK📱Fox Sports GO app🎙 https://t.co/KY7epuYqck🎟 FREE!🆓 Courtney Paris bobbleheads for the first 500 fans🆓 #NGWSD wristbands for the first 1000#OurWay pic.twitter.com/L5vfqGsF6A— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 5, 2020
The Sooners (11-10, 4-5 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (14-5, 4-4 Big 12) on the road, 73-49, the last time the teams met on Jan. 15.
The school also announced that the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free Courtney Paris bobblehead.
Don't forget - the first 500 fans at tonight's game get a 🆓 Courtney Paris bobblehead!🆚 West Virginia🏟 LNC ⏰ 7 PM🎟 FREE!#OUrWay pic.twitter.com/sJbAxHKFFW— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 5, 2020
Paris played at OU from 2005-09. She was named Big 12 Player of the Year three times in a row from 2007-09.
The game will be played at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Norman, Oklahoma.
