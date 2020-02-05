You are the owner of this article.
OU women’s basketball: OU announces free admission vs. West Virginia Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Sherri Coale

OU women's basketball head coach Sherri Coale during a basketball practice Jan. 17.

 Trey Young/The Daily

In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, OU announced that admission will be free for all for Wednesday’s matchup with West Virginia in the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners (11-10, 4-5 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (14-5, 4-4 Big 12) on the road, 73-49, the last time the teams met on Jan. 15. 

The school also announced that the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free Courtney Paris bobblehead.  

Paris played at OU from 2005-09. She was named Big 12 Player of the Year three times in a row from 2007-09. 

The game will be played at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Norman, Oklahoma.

