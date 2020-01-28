OU women's basketball: Longhorns beat Sooners behind rebounds, perimeter defense

Texas (14-6, 6-2 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma (10-10, 3-5), 70-53, Tuesday night in Norman.
The loss makes four in a row for the Sooners, who have struggled with the absence of junior guard Ana Llanusa.
“We’re struggling trying to find somebody who can help us break the defense down with penetration so that we can get (guard Taylor Robertson) some looks,” OU head coach Sherri Coale said. “You've got to be able to put the ball on the floor and attack the rim, and we're missing Ana in that regard right now.”
Llanusa has missed six games in a row with back spasms, but her condition is improving.
“She's doing better,” said Coale. “She went through a couple days of non-contact stuff with us so that's definitely an improvement.”
The difference in this game was the second quarter, where Texas outscored OU 19-8. Outside of that quarter, the difference in the game was only five points.
“You look at the quarter by quarter and we're there every quarter except the second,” Coale said. “They kind of went on a little run. We just panicked and were paralyzed for a bit.”
Texas’ 16-0 run from the end of the first quarter to halfway through the second was fueled largely by their depth, as the starters rotated out for both teams.
“It helps when your bench comes in and gives you the same defensive energy because you don't see a letdown when you sub,” Texas head coach Karen Aston said. “I think that's really important for our group.”
Another factor for the Longhorns: rebounds. Texas’ length was a problem for the undersized Sooners, and OU’s failure to execute only exacerbated the disadvantage.
“We had a hard time with their size and athleticism for sure, really hard to keep them off the glass,” Coale said. “There were some tips that could have could have gone our way had our guards been a little bit more disciplined.”
The Sooners were out-rebounded 45-32. Texas also won the battle on the offensive glass, 10-4.
As expected, Texas honed in on Taylor Robertson — the Sooners' leading scorer— from the start, holding her to 11 points on six shots.
“I think everybody's kind of in the face guarding mode with her,” Texas head coach Karen Aston said. “It wasn't necessarily the way we were guarding her, it was the way everybody was committed to helping each other that made the big difference. We were very active defensively, a lot of deflections.”
According to Coale, Robertson struggled tonight, not because of Texas’s defensive scheme, but because of her lack of off-ball movement.
“It’s not any different than what Big 12 teams have been doing, just completely committing one player to her, guarding her with half of another and being physical with her,” Coale said. “She's got to do a better job of attacking the rim and not just hanging out outside the 3-point line.”
OU's next game will be a road matchup at 12 p.m. CT on Feb. 2 against Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.