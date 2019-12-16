OU women's basketball: Kamryn Lemon leaves Sooners, per report

Junior guard Kamryn Lemon is no longer with the team, head coach Sherri Coale told The Norman Transcript Sunday. Coale said Lemon’s decision to part ways was by choice and was not at the request of OU.
After being recruited in August, Lemon played only seven games in the regular season. Her last game was Oklahoma’s upset over LSU on Dec. 7. Although she was available during the game, she did not play.
Of her seven games, Lemon averaged 6.6 points and 3.4 rebounds with five starts.
Having transferred from Odessa College in Texas, Lemon was expected to fill the spot of former Sooner Shaina Pellington, who transferred to Arizona after the 2018-19 season.
