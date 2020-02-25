OU women’s basketball: Jessi Murcer, Nydia Lampkin among 4 Sooners named to Academic All-Big 12 teams

Nydia Lampkin warms up

Sophomore Forward Nydia Lampkin warms up Feb. 16.

 Ray Bahner/ The Daily

Junior forward Mandy Simpson and sophomore guards Jessi Murcer and Tatum Veitenheimer were named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, and sophomore forward Nydia Lampkin was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team. 

The first-team includes athletes with a 3.20 GPA or higher and the second team includes athletes with a 3.00 GPA or higher. 

This marks the first career academic honor for Murcer, Veitenheimer and Lampkin. Simpson was one of four Big 12 players to have a 4.0 GPA en route to her second career academic honor.

During head coach Sherri Coale's tenure since 1996, 66 players have earned a total of 131 Academic All-Big 12 honors.

OU will play Kansas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Norman. 

