OU women's basketball: Free throws, rebounds prove costly in Sooners home loss to Kansas

In a game as evenly matched as the one between OU and Kansas on Wednesday night, one play can be the difference between victory and defeat.
For the Sooners, that difference was not one play, but two areas in which they struggled, especially when it mattered most.
With 5:07 remaining in the game, sophomore guard Ana Llaunsa sunk a free throw to tie the game at 70. For the remainder of the game, OU shot 3-7 from the free-throw line and grabbed only one offensive rebound en route to an 83-80 loss.
“Late in the game, we had to have a rebound. Couldn't get it,” Sooners head coach Sherri Coale said. “Late in the game, we needed to make free throws. Couldn't make them. End of story.”
While both teams shot the ball fairly equal, OU commanded the turnover margin, while Kansas dominated the rebounding battle.
The Jayhawks out-rebounded the Sooners 44-28, including 14-7 on the offensive glass. Meanwhile, OU won the turnover battle 26-14.
“They obviously attacked the glass relentlessly and that's probably the biggest statistical difference in the game,” Coale said. “The rebounding margin was just too much to overcome.”
Rebounding is an area that OU has honed in on all season, yet that progress seems to be diminishing as the Sooners round the final stretch of conference play.
“We have improved so much in rebounding from last year, and the last two or three games we've really lost our attention to detail in that facet of the game,” Coale said. “We've got to get back to that.”
In their two previous games, OU was out-rebounded 41-23 by Baylor and 54-52 by Kansas State.
The Sooners’ statistical shortcomings on Wednesday were only magnified by the blow-for-blow nature of the game.
The contest featured 16 ties and 16 lead changes. The largest lead held by either team was six points.
In a game with so little separation, rebounding proved to be the difference for the Jayhawks. The difference-maker on OU’s side was a bit more unexpected.
Sophomore guard Tatum Veitenheimer led the defensive charge for the Sooners and finished with eight points and a career-high seven steals.
“After I got the first couple (of points), I kind of got a feel for how to guard them and how to pick it from them,” Veitenheimer said. “I was just kind of baiting them into it and whenever I had the chance I would just go for it.”
Veitenheimer’s defensive energy proved vital for the Sooners, who relied so heavily on the turnover difference to remain in the game.
“I thought Tatum probably had her best game tonight,” said Coale.
The Sooners will be back in action when they go on the road to face Texas on Saturday. The game will be played at 7 p.m. CT
