OU women’s basketball: Former OU volleyball player Ashlynn Dunbar joins squad

  • Updated
Sherri Coale

Head coach Sherri Coale yells at a referee in the game against Baylor on Jan. 27, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Former OU volleyball star Ashlynn Dunbar is now lending her talents elsewhere in Norman. 

Just a few weeks after junior guard Kamryn Lemon departed from the team, it appears that Sherri Coale’s Sooners may have found her replacement.

Dunbar played one season for OU volleyball, tallying 12 double-doubles and earning All-Big 12 First Team honors. 

She was also named to the NCAA Tournament All-Southwest Region First Team and the Ram Volleyball Classic All-Tournament Team.

Dunbar played high school basketball at Clear Falls High School in Texas. She was a three-time First Team All-District and two-time First Team All-County player.

Dunbar’s addition comes at the perfect time, as the Sooners prepare to begin conference play this weekend.

Oklahoma will open its Big 12 slate at home against No. 6 Baylor on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT. 

