OU women’s basketball: Deer Creek guard Skylar Vann commits to OU, per report

Class of 2020 combo guard Skylar Vann out of Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, will be looking to stay home next season.
The Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year flipped her commitment from Temple to OU on Friday, according to a report from The Oklahoman’s James D. Jackson.
Deer Creek's Skylar Vann (@skyvannatic) has just informed me she has decommitted from Temple and has committed to the University of Oklahoma. #OKPreps #Sooners— James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) April 17, 2020
Vann led Deer Creek to a 22-4 record and a No. 2 ranking heading into the 6A State Tournament, which was canceled on March 26.
The Deer Creek team was featured on Sportscenter in this clip from April 8.
Down to the final three #SeniorNights — we continue to salute you 🙌@notthefakeSVP honors high school and college athletes whose seasons were cut short. pic.twitter.com/G6LdDAsKIO— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2020
Vann joins 3-star point guard Navaeh Tot and 3-star forward Heavenly Greer in OU’s 2020 class.
