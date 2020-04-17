You are the owner of this article.
OU women’s basketball: Deer Creek guard Skylar Vann commits to OU, per report

Sherri Coale

OU Head Coach Sherri Coale during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 11.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Class of 2020 combo guard Skylar Vann out of Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, will be looking to stay home next season.

The Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year flipped her commitment from Temple to OU on Friday, according to a report from The Oklahoman’s James D. Jackson.

Vann led Deer Creek to a 22-4 record and a No. 2 ranking heading into the 6A State Tournament, which was canceled on March 26. 

The Deer Creek team was featured on Sportscenter in this clip from April 8.

Vann joins 3-star point guard Navaeh Tot and 3-star forward Heavenly Greer in OU’s 2020 class.

