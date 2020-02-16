OU women's basketball: Ana Llanusa suffers another injury in 87-85 loss to Kansas State

OU lost its third game in a row with an 87-85 overtime loss to Kansas State on Sunday, which dropped the Sooners to seventh in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State.
Arguably the biggest trouble the Sooners had defensively against the Wildcats was the size mismatch. Kansas State had 48 points in the paint while Oklahoma had 22.
“They are big, and I thought we did some things very, very well,” Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale said. “We had a few breakdowns and they did score on those but it’s hard when they have the freedom to get to that position and we’re fighting to get around and it’s just hard.”
In the first quarter, sophomore guard Ana Llanusa left the game in crutches due to injury after playing only two minutes without scoring any points. It happened when Wildcat guard Anglea Harris went to save the ball from going out of bounds and collided with Llanusa near the Sooner bench, landing on top of her.
The fans in Lloyd Noble Center went almost completely silent as athletic trainers and other team personnel stood over Llanusa while she lay on the hardwood in pain.
As of now, the severity and specifics of her injury are uncertain. However, what is certain is that Llanusa plays a major role in the Sooners offense and without her, the team must overcome a strong felt absence moving forward.
“We just came together for her,” sophomore guard Taylor Roberton said. “She’s a big part of our team and when she went down we all kind of like locked arms and said let’s get this one for her.”
Entering this game, Llanusa averaged 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. In OU’s game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Llanusa was the lead scorer with 26 points. Now, she will be out indefinitely.
This isn’t the first time Llanusa has been on the injured list. This season she has already missed six games because of back problems and last year she missed ten when a stress fracture forced her to undergo surgery mid-season.
“If anybody on your team goes down, it really just lights a fire in you like you want to play for her,” freshman guard Gabby Gregory said. “We already were playing on such a big stage, playing in the Play 4 Kay but then we were also playing for Ana. There was just a lot of emotions going on.”
The Sooners will play next against No. 2 Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) on the road Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.