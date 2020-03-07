OU women basketball: Taylor Robertson honored for breaking Big 12 3-pointer record prior to Texas Tech game

Taylor Robertson

Sophomore Guard Taylor Robertonshoots freethrow Feb. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson was honored ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.

Robertson broke Big 12 record for single-season 3-pointers with her 123rd 3-pointer of the season on February 29 against Texas. The record was originally set by Kansas State's Laurie Koehn in 2002.

Robertson has made 127 3-pointers through 29 games. Her clip of 4.38 3-pointers per game ranks first in the nation, and she leads the Sooners with 19.1 points per game.

