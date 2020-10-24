You have permission to edit this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners unable to complete comeback in 5-set loss to Kansas State

Sarah Sanders

Senior outside hitter Sarah Sanders hits the ball during the match against Texas on Sept. 24.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners’ comeback fell short against the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas Friday night, losing the match in five sets after coming back from an 0-2 deficit. The loss tallies the team's record at 2-6 on the season.

The Wildcats won sets one, two and five by scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 15-13, while OU won sets three and four by scores of 25-20 and 25-21.

The Sooners were out-killed by Kansas State, 59-46. The Wildcats also notched 73 digs to OU's 60.

Sophomore outside hitter Sanaá Dotson led the team with 16 kills and 8 digs on a .324 hitting percentage. Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf would follow up with 12 kills and 4 aces. Senior defensive specialist Keyton Kinley also recorded a season-high 26 digs.

OU’s defense had an impressive performance with 19 total blocks, with freshman middle blocker Kelsey Carrington led the team with a career-high 9. Freshman middle blocker Tyler Alcorn followed with 8 blocks and senior middle blockers Sarah Sanders and Sarah Maras both recorded 5.

The Sooners will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State next week at 2 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 31 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

