OU volleyball: Sooners top Indiana, go 3-0 in tournament

  • Updated
Anderson

Then-sophomore middle blocker Paige Anderson focuses on the ball against Iowa State Nov. 14, 2018.

 Austin Carriere/The Daily

After a winning match against Yale, Oklahoma clutched its third win against Indiana at the Indiana Invitational, bringing a perfect score home to Norman.

In the five-set series, Oklahoma claimed the first, fourth and fifth sets.

From the start of the first set, Oklahoma and Indiana previewed the competitive match that would be ahead with a tied score of 6-6. The Sooners gained a lead of 19-15 after junior libero Keyton Kinley slammed a kill, which forced Indiana to use its second timeout. Juniors Sarah Sanders and Paige Anderson double-blocked to end the score at 25-23.

Oklahoma immediately started the second set 1-0 with a kill from junior Kylee McLaughlin. Although the Sooners maintained the lead throughout most of the game, the Hoosiers came back with a 25-23 win.

Set three began with a tied score of 7-7. Sanders fired her ninth kill of the night, which put Oklahoma at 10-12 with Indiana in the lead. But the Hoosiers carried their lead to a 25-22 victory.

The Sooners quickly took the lead in the fourth set at 6-3. Anderson, with a stellar performance, hit two kills in a row. Oklahoma closed the score at 25-14.

Oklahoma again gained a sizable gap in the fifth set with a 3-0 lead. McLaughlin smashed a kill, which put Oklahoma at match-point, and Maras sent the Hoosiers home with a final score of 15-12.

The Sooners return to action at home against Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

