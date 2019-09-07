OU volleyball: Sooners top Indiana, go 3-0 in tournament

After a winning match against Yale, Oklahoma clutched its third win against Indiana at the Indiana Invitational, bringing a perfect score home to Norman.
In the five-set series, Oklahoma claimed the first, fourth and fifth sets.
From the start of the first set, Oklahoma and Indiana previewed the competitive match that would be ahead with a tied score of 6-6. The Sooners gained a lead of 19-15 after junior libero Keyton Kinley slammed a kill, which forced Indiana to use its second timeout. Juniors Sarah Sanders and Paige Anderson double-blocked to end the score at 25-23.
Oklahoma immediately started the second set 1-0 with a kill from junior Kylee McLaughlin. Although the Sooners maintained the lead throughout most of the game, the Hoosiers came back with a 25-23 win.
Set three began with a tied score of 7-7. Sanders fired her ninth kill of the night, which put Oklahoma at 10-12 with Indiana in the lead. But the Hoosiers carried their lead to a 25-22 victory.
The Sooners quickly took the lead in the fourth set at 6-3. Anderson, with a stellar performance, hit two kills in a row. Oklahoma closed the score at 25-14.
Oklahoma again gained a sizable gap in the fifth set with a 3-0 lead. McLaughlin smashed a kill, which put Oklahoma at match-point, and Maras sent the Hoosiers home with a final score of 15-12.
The Sooners return to action at home against Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.