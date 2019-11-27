OU volleyball: Sooners top Horned Frogs, 3-1, after wild fourth set

Oklahoma (19-8, 11-5 Big 12) defeated TCU (9-16, 4-11 Big 12) in four sets Wednesday in its last regular season match of the season.
The first set saw a 7-kill performance from outside hitter Ashlynn Dunbar in a 26-24 loss, the only set the Sooners would lose. Dunbar finished with 24 kills on the night.
Set two came down to the wire before OU eventually won 25-23. The Sooners hit .357 in the set as they tied the match up 1-1.
The third set saw complete domination from the Sooners as they took the set 25-17. The Sooner defense held TCU to a .148 hitting percentage while the Sooner offense swung .429.
The fourth and final set went down as the most competitive set Oklahoma has played in all season. After tying the match up at 25-25, both teams would go on to reach match point 10 different times. Down 34-33, the Sooners managed to force three-straight attack errors by the Horned Frogs to win the set 36-33 and take the match 3-1.
With the win, the Sooners ended their regular season on a high note. Oklahoma discovers its postseason fate on Dec. 1 when the NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m.
