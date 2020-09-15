You have permission to edit this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners to play 4 matches on ESPNU during 2020 season

Paige Anderson

Sophomore outside hitter Paige Anderson aims to hit the ball against Texas Tech on Oct. 10, 2018. 

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday that the OU volleyball team will have four matches that will be featured on ESPNU in 2020.

The four matches include the Sooners' season opener against Texas on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. CT and Friday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. CT. ESPNU will also broadcast the Sooners’ first match at Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. CT and at Iowa State on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. CT.

The rest of the Sooners’ away games will be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The other six home matches for the Sooners will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma and the FoxSportsGo app.

OU will look to start the 2020 season with a nationally televised win after finishing the 2019 season with a 19-9 record and making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014.

