OU volleyball: Sooners to host Nike Invitational

Everything was working for the Sooners last week.
Oklahoma finished the Indiana Invitational with a perfect 3-0 record, besting Oregon State, Yale and Indiana. Each match ended 3-2 in the Sooners’ favor, improving OU’s season record to 4-2.
“We were at a crucial point in the Oregon State match, down (2-0) in the third set,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “At that point, (our team) made a decision amongst themselves that they weren’t going to go down like that … We found ourselves having to fight like that in every set this weekend.”
This week, Oklahoma hosts the OU Nike Invitational — where the Sooners will finally kick off their home campaign. Gray-Walton says her team is more than ready for their home-opener.
“They’re really jacked up,” she said. “We now have an opportunity to bring the student body and Norman community here. … The field house can be one of the toughest places to play in the Big 12. As a team, we just need to give people a reason to come watch us.”
The tournament will feature OU squaring off against Arizona State (4-2) on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m, Louisiana (4-3) on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Georgia Tech (5-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“We didn’t schedule light for a reason,” Gray-Walton said. “We have a team of strong returners, a team that can make a strong postseason push.. this is another great weekend to build our resume.”
The Sooners’ first opponent, Arizona State, is coming off a lackluster 1-2 performance in the Fleur De Lis Tournament. However, senior defensive specialist Courtney Leffel was a standout for the Sun Devils in the tournament, as her efforts landed her on the all-tournament team. Leffel and the Sun Devils will be looking to rebound against the Sooners this Friday.
Up next, Oklahoma faces the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. After Louisiana begin the season with three straight losses, the Cajuns have bounced back in impressive fashion as they have won four straight. Louisiana will have a great chance to cement itself as a Sun Belt Conference title contender with a strong showing at this week’s tournament.
OU closes the tournament with a match against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Simply put, the Yellow Jackets will be one of the Sooners’ biggest challenges yet this season. Having won five of their past six matches, look for GT to make a lot of noise at the OU Nike Invitational.
