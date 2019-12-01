OU volleyball: Sooners to face Rice in first round of NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma’s postseason drought came to an end on Sunday as the Sooners were selected to play Rice in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in College Station, Texas.
Can’t wait to go dancing this week! pic.twitter.com/fubd9LIcPl— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) December 2, 2019
𝟭𝘀𝘁 & 𝟮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘀📍 College Station, TX📅 Dec. 5-6(13) @AggieVolleyball🆚@StJohnsVB @OU_Volleyball🆚@RiceVolleyball#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/gFVCyIthNH— NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 2, 2019
This marks the first time OU has made the NCAA tournament since 2014.
In their second season under head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton, the Sooners finished the regular season 19-8, 11-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma’s 11 conference wins is the program’s most since 2011, prompting a third place conference finish for the second-straight year.
The Sooners’ defense has been statistically stout on the year as middle blockers Brianna Kadiku and Sarah Sanders rank first and second in the Big 12 in solo blocks with 134 and 106 respectively. As a team, Oklahoma ranks 51st in the country in blocks per set.
Other conference-leading Sooners include setter Kylee McLaughlin, who leads the Big 12 in assists with 1,064, and libero Keyton Kinley, who leads the Big 12 in digs with 495.
The Sooners’ matchup with Rice is set for Dec. 5.
