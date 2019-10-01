OU volleyball: Sooners to face No. 1 Baylor

Fresh off a three-match winning streak, Oklahoma (10-3, 2-0 Big 12) heads to Waco, Texas, to face its first ranked opponent of the season — No. 1 Baylor (11-0, 1-0 Big 12).
Last season, the Bears topped the Sooners, 3-1, in both matchups. Baylor’s defense held the OU offense to under a .145 hitting percentage in both matches.
So far this season, No. 1 Baylor is the last remaining undefeated team in the NCAA and has five top-25 wins, with wins over No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 11 Marquette, No. 13 Hawaii, No. 17 Missouri and No. 18 Creighton.
Last week, Baylor swept Kansas (4-7, 0-1 Big 12) in its conference opener. Junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley tallied 17 kills for the Bears, gardening her the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award.
As for Oklahoma, the Sooners defeated West Virginia (8-6, 0-2 Big 12) in four sets last weekend. The Sooners’ defense shut down the Mountaineers, holding them to a .121 hitting percentage. Junior libero Keyton Kinley, who would go on to win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, tallied 24 digs in the contest.
Now heading into Waco, the Sooners will be looking to upset the No. 1 Bears and cement themselves into the Big 12 conference title race. History isn’t exactly on the Sooners side however, as OU's last road win over a ranked opponent was a sweep of No. 2 Texas in 2014.
The match is set for a 7 p.m. start on Wednesday, Oct. 2nd.
