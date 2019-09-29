You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners take down West Virginia in 4 sets

Brianna Kadiku Waits

Senior middle blocker Brianna Kadiku waits for a serve against TCU Sept. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-3, 2-0 Big 12) picked up its first conference road win of the season on Saturday, defeating West Virginia (8-6, 0-2 Big 12) in four sets (25-8, 25-23, 29-31, 25-21).

The Sooners played their most dominant set of the season in set one, taking a 25-8 victory. Oklahoma’s defense reigned supreme in this set, holding West Virginia to an abysmal .-208 hitting percentage.

OU then edged out the Mountaineers 25-23 in set two to take a 2-0 advantage. Grad transfer outside hitter Ashlynn Dunbar put the set away with a service ace and back-to-back kills.

West Virginia managed to avoid the sweep in set three by winning a 31-29 thriller. After junior middle blocker Paige Anderson put the Sooners up 29-28 with a kill, WVU ripped off two straight kills and forced an OU attack error to win the set and cut the Sooners’ match lead to 2-1. 

In the final set, OU held off the Mountaineers 25-21. Up 23-20, junior outside hitter Sarah Sanders closed the match with back-to-back points to take the 3-1 match win.

Up next, Oklahoma takes on No. 2 Baylor at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Waco, Texas.

