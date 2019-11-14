OU volleyball: Sooners take down Texas Tech, 3-2

With a tight match last night in McCasland Field House, Oklahoma trumped Texas Tech with 3-2 match win, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 and the final match resulted in 15-11.
Oklahoma started with a strong lead but Tech overcame them in the first match. Oklahoma immediately responded with a quick set two victory. The third set was back and forth but the Red Raiders snatched the win. In the fourth and fifth set, Oklahoma hungrily on a mission defeated Texas Tech.
Oklahoma persevered for every point and remained positive even in times of lost points. With a grand total of 22 kills in the match, graduate student Ashlynn Dunbar slammed the volleyball into Texas Tech’s face, literally. Her kill smashed into the Texas Tech libero’s face, and she grabbed her ear due to the ringing power of Dunbar’s hit. Junior Sarah Sanders like a wall had a stunning 10 blocks this match. Freshman Sanaa Dotson also gave the heat with 14 kills. The team worked as a unit to defeat the Raiders.
“We pass, we set,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “All we can be is like an air raid. All we can do is that and kills will come if we stay high.”
It is inspiring to watch these players determination and unwavering optimism no matter the score. The players on the court wore huge smiles and patted each other with encouragement and celebration. The lively bench played their usual rounds of duck-duck-goose and charades. Oklahoma’s culture and chemistry within the team entertained the fans and it showcased the team’s strong bond, which is neccesary to be successful.
“You create your own destiny,” Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “There should be no pressure, because you have worked really hard to be in this moment, where you get to be in the driver’s seat. You get to control what happens next.”
The Sooners will play Texas Tech at 2 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 26. at Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.