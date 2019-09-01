OU volleyball: Sooners swept by Colorado State

The Sooners fell to Colorado State, 3-0, on Saturday night in their final match of the Colorado State Invitational.
The Rams started the match off in dominant fashion, winning the first set 25-13. Colorado State’s .500 hitting percentage, combined with Oklahoma’s six attack errors, allowed the Rams to make quick work of the Sooners in the set.
Set two saw back-to-back kills by outside hitters Ashley Dunbar and Sarah Sanders to give the Sooners a 17-16 lead. Colorado answered with a kill of their own to tie the set up and didn’t look back, ending the set with an 8-3 run to notch a 25-20 set win.
In what would be the final set of the day, the Sooners found themselves down 22-10. However, seven-straight service errors from CSU and two big-time kills from outside hitter Olivia Curtis and middle blocker Brianna Kadiku allowed OU to cut the lead to 22-19. Despite the rally, Colorado State would go on to outlast the Sooners and end the match 25-20.
On top of winning the match 3-0, the Rams also topped Oklahoma in blocks, kills and overall hitting percentage.
With the loss, the Sooners concluded the Colorado State Invitational with a 1-2 record. Outside hitter Ashley Dunbar, was named to the Ram Volleyball Classic All-Tournament Team after she finished the weekend with 35 total kills.
Oklahoma resumes play next Thursday at 4 p.m. against Oregon State in the Indiana Invitational.
