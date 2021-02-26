You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners swept, 3-0, by No. 2 Texas in first spring match

Sooners

OU Volleyball players huddle together during the match against Texas on Sept. 24, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

In their first match of the spring installment of the 2020-21 season, the Sooners fell short to No. 2 Texas, 2-1, in Austin on Friday.

Midway through the first set, OU vaulted ahead of UT, 11-7, and forced Texas to call a timeout. The Longhorns then went on a 14-6 run to win the first set, 21-17.

Both the Sooners and Longhorns exchanged the lead numerous times in the second set before it evened out at a tie of 19 late in the match. Despite OU’s efforts, UT took set two, 25-22.

Oklahoma took control early in the third set, but it was quickly overturned in favor of the Longhorns. Late in the set, OU held a 19-15 lead but Texas went on a 7-2 run to take a 22-21 lead and defeat the Sooners, 25-22. Last fall, OU finished 3-9 and fell twice to the Longhorns in Norman.

Oklahoma will look to avenge its loss to Texas at 2 p.m. CT this Saturday, Feb. 27 in Austin.

