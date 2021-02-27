OU volleyball: Sooners swept, 3-0, by No. 2 Texas again in Austin

For the second-straight day, Oklahoma slipped to No. 2 Texas, 3-0, in Austin on Saturday.
To start, sophomore outside hitter Sanaá Dotson tied the match at 20 with a late ace in the first set, but UT pulled away and to take the set 25-23.
After taking an early 8-3 lead, the second match was dominated by Texas. OU only managed to score seven more times as the Longhorns claimed the win, 25-10.
In the final set, senior defensive specialist Keyton Kinley knocked an ace to help the Sooners knot up a tie at 19. Still, UT took the third set, 25-22, and swept OU 3-0.
Oklahoma will be back in action at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 4 to face UNT in Denton.
