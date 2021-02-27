You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners swept, 3-0, by No. 2 Texas again in Austin

Lindsey Gray-Walton and Sanaá Dotson

Head Coach Lindsey Gray-Walton talks with Sophomore outside hitter Sanaá Dotson during the match against Texas on Sept. 24, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

For the second-straight day, Oklahoma slipped to No. 2 Texas, 3-0, in Austin on Saturday.

To start, sophomore outside hitter Sanaá Dotson tied the match at 20 with a late ace in the first set, but UT pulled away and to take the set 25-23.

After taking an early 8-3 lead, the second match was dominated by Texas. OU only managed to score seven more times as the Longhorns claimed the win, 25-10.

In the final set, senior defensive specialist Keyton Kinley knocked an ace to help the Sooners knot up a tie at 19. Still, UT took the third set, 25-22, and swept OU 3-0.

Oklahoma will be back in action at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 4 to face UNT in Denton.

