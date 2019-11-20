OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Kansas State in road match

Oklahoma (17-8, 9-5 Big 12) soundly defeated Kansas State (8-18, 3-11 Big 12) in three sets to pick up its fourth sweep of the season on Wednesday.
In the first set, up 24-20, middle blocker Brianna Kadiku powered down a set-winning kill to give OU a 1-0 match advantage. Set two saw an absolutely dominating performance from the Sooners’ defense as they held the Wildcats to a -.033 hitting percentage en route to a 25-14 set victory.
Oklahoma ran away with the third set 25-17 behind another strong performance from outside hitter Ashlynn Dunbar.
Outside of dominating the scoreboard, Oklahoma also dominated the box score in the matchup as they gained more kills, aces, assists and digs than Kansas State on the day.
The Sooners resume play at 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 22 against West Virginia in their final home match of the season.
