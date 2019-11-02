You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Kansas in bounce-back victory

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brianna Kadiku Waits

Senior middle blocker Brianna Kadiku waits for a serve against TCU Sept. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Just three days after their heartbreaking home loss to No. 3 Baylor, the Sooners (15-6, 7-3 Big 12) swept Kansas (6-13, 2-7 Big 12) on Saturday. The Sooners won the three sets 26-24, 25-19 and 25-20

The Sooners dominated every aspect of the match, holding the Jayhawks to a .076 hitting percentage while swinging for .255 themselves. Oklahoma also out-killed KU 45-31. Outside hitter Ashlynn Dunbar once again led the Sooners with 13. 

Setter Kylee McLaughlin continued her terrific play by recording yet another double-double, this time with 37 assists and 10 digs. Defensive specialist Keyton Kinley had a team-and match-high 12 digs in the match.

The win moves Oklahoma to 2-0 vs. Kansas this season after beating the Jayhawks 3-1 in Norman on Oct. 5.

Oklahoma resumes play at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 at home in a rematch against No. 1 Texas.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments