OU Volleyball: Sooners sweep home-opening series

A week after sweeping their opponents at the Indiana Invitational, Oklahoma repeated its performance at the OU Nike Invitational — topping Arizona State, 3-2, Louisiana, 3-0, and Georgia Tech, 3-1.
OU opened the invitational with a bout against Arizona State. After splitting the first four sets, set five went down to the wire. Down by a point, kills from senior middle-blocker Brianna Kadiku and junior outside-hitters Sarah Sanders and Sarah Maras gave OU a 13-11 advantage. The Sun Devils answered with a kill to cut the deficit to 13-12, but the match ended with back-to-back attack errors by the Sun Devils, giving OU the 15-12 victory and 3-2 match win.
The win also marked the fourth-straight match in which Oklahoma played to five sets. Head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton was proud of her team’s ability to stay competitive, and jokingly added that her team “just likes to play to five sets.”
"Sometimes you just have to find a way," Gray-Walton said. "That's the beauty of volleyball, you can get blown out 25-9 and you've got to be able to mentally re-coop, flush it and get back to the task at hand ... This team has done a really nice job every time they get pushed to five sets, they've been playing hard for every point.”
The Sooners continued their stellar play in match two as they earned their first match sweep of the season, defeating Louisiana 25-19, 25-21 and 25-19. Oklahoma’s defense was the highlight of the match, holding the Ragin’ Cajuns to .169 on 37 kills. Gray-Walton says she expects her defense to bring a high-level of intensity every time they play at home.
“We need to smother teams when they come in,” she said. “When they come into the Field House, they should fear the Field House and how hard they're going to have to work for kills, for points … Tthat's something that we need to continue to build on."
Oklahoma concluded the Invitational against Georgia Tech. Up 2-1 going into set four, OU amassed an early 11-point run to take a commanding 18-9 lead. From there, the Sooners warded off a late Yellow Jacket comeback and escaped with a 25-16 set win, winning the match 3-1.
While the Sooners’ probably had this match circled on their calendars because of the Yellow Jackets’ one-loss record coming to the Invitational, Gray-Watton circled this match for a different reason — Georgia Tech is her alma mater. She was an all-ACC selection outside-hitter during her time at GT from 2004-08.
"My own strength coach and athletic trainer ... were across the bench, that's awesome,” she said. “That place made me as a competitor and who I am in my student-athlete experience and those memories that I have and hold. That place is very special, they’re going to do unbelievable things under (Coach Collier).”
After the Invitational’s end, three Sooners walked away with all-tournament honors. Junior middle-blocker Paige Anderson was named the Nike Invitational MVP after tallying 38 kills on an .408 clip. Sarah Sanders and junior setter Kylee McLaughlin were named to the all-tournament team.
Sanders spoke about how her team’s six-match winning streak has affected moral.
“We’re feeling really good,” she said. “It’s always good to get a W, but on top of that we have good wins. Wins where we fight for every point. We earn our wins, which is what’s really awesome about it.”
Oklahoma resumes play on Tuesday with a trip to College Station to take on Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.