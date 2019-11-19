You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU volleyball: Sooners sign 3 recruits during early signing period

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Sooners

The Sooners celebrate on the court Nov. 8.

 Madi Foster/The Daily

Oklahoma announced the early signing of three volleyball recruits on Tuesday. 

The first of the new Sooner trio is middle blocker Tyler Alcorn, a three-time All-District honoree from Lafayette, La. Alcorn is a four-year letterwinner at Teurlings Catholic High School, and is coming off her fourth-consecutive state championship.

Accompanying Alcorn in this recruiting class is libero Samantha Anthony. From Longmont, Colo., she is a four-year varsity letter winner out of Fairview High School. Anthony comes to OU with an impressive on-court resume as she has amassed 571 digs in her high school career, including 222 as a senior. 

Middle blocker Kelsey Carrington from Mt. Pleasant, Wis., was the final new Sooner welcomed to the team on Tuesday. Like her new teammates, Carrington is a four-year letterwinner. She has been named first-team all-country and first-team all-conference during her high school career at Saint Catherine's High School.

The Sooners resume action at 7 p.m on Nov. 20 against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments